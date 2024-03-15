Vergelegen V 2018
Vergelegen V 2018
Image: Supplied

Now in its second vintage, this cabernet sauvignon and merlot blend does not disappoint. Exuding fresh notes of spice, dark chocolate, and cedar wood, this blend has been matured in French oak barrels for 16 months, followed by 24 months in bottle before release. While it’s well worth the wait, wait even longer for an even richer flavour profile (if you can). Serve with roasted meat or decadent stews.

R1 800 per bottle.

