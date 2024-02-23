This elegant dry rosé is made from the very best parcels of syrah and mourvèdre on Lievland Vineyards’ Stellenbosch wine estate.
Expect pomegranate and cranberry on the nose, followed by a lively raspberry and glazed cherry palate, and finished with a lingering hint of citrus peel. R210 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE: LIEFKOOS ROSÉ 2022
The refined dry rosé is made from the very best parcels of syrah and mourvèdre
Image: Supplied
This elegant dry rosé is made from the very best parcels of syrah and mourvèdre on Lievland Vineyards’ Stellenbosch wine estate.
Expect pomegranate and cranberry on the nose, followed by a lively raspberry and glazed cherry palate, and finished with a lingering hint of citrus peel. R210 a bottle.
You might also like....
Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber
Baubles and bubbles:Wade Bales Brut NV
Dynamic duo: Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du