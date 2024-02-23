Liefkoos Rosé 2022
Liefkoos Rosé 2022
Image: Supplied

This elegant dry rosé is made from the very best parcels of syrah and mourvèdre on Lievland Vineyards’ Stellenbosch wine estate.

Expect pomegranate and cranberry on the nose, followed by a lively raspberry and glazed cherry palate, and finished with a lingering hint of citrus peel. R210 a bottle.

