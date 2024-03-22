In 1911, Georges Bollinger named this his “Special Cuvée”, combining English with French because the French expression “Brut sans année” felt too brisk for such a subtle, sublime champagne. Over 100 years later, this delicate blend of harvest grapes and some of Bollinger’s most prized reserve wines remains just as peerless. Pinot noir, chardonnay, and a splash of meunier from mostly grand and premier crus have been expertly blended and then cellar aged for more than twice the time required. With its velvety fine bubbles, vivacity, and astonishing length, this beauty will pair well with almost anything.
R1 200 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
IT’S ALL IN THE NAME: BOLLINGER SPECIAL CUVÉE
With its velvety fine bubbles, vivacity, and astonishing length, this sublime champagne pairs well with almost anything
Image: champagne-bollinger.com
