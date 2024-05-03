Koval is Chicago’s first distillery since the mid-1800s, and its Cranberry Gin Liqueur pays homage to a long-gone but much-loved aperitif culture. Blending fruit-forward sweetness with bittersweet notes from 13 botanicals, it is perfect for cocktails and pairs well with bubbly or sparkling water, offering a burst of cranberry, spice, and botanical flavours. Simply mix with a splash of bubbly or serve on ice with sparkling water. Certified organic and kosher, this is a spirited spirit like few others.
From R595 a bottle at select stockists.
Drinks Cabinet
Travel back in time
This Cranberry Gin Liqueur pays homage to a long-gone but much-loved aperitif culture
Image: Cocktails Distilled
