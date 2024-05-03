Commemorating 25 golden years of producing some of the Cape’s finest wines and olives, Tokara has launched an opulent new addition: the Reserve Collection Chenin Blanc Straw Wine. Crafted by winemaker Stuart Botha, it’s a sensory delight with hints of orange, honey, and marmalade. Produced in the traditional way — by air-drying chenin blanc grapes on straw mats — the wine has a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. Each bottle embodies the estate’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and family values, rounding off a trio of diverse wine styles made from the same block on the farm. Presented in an elegant gift box, this limited-edition offering is priced at R385 a bottle.
Available exclusively at the Tokara tasting room.
Drinks Cabinet
A toast to Tokara
The Reserve Collection Chenin Blanc Straw Wine is a sensory delight with hints of orange, honey, and marmalade
Image: Supplied
