Having just been crowned Platter’s SA Wine Guide’s top white Bordeaux-style blend, Steenberg’s Magna Carta is only produced in exceptional vintages. The first release since 2017, this highly anticipated arrival has certainly not disappointed. A blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon, it is enriched by layers of ground spice and an abundance of fruit tempered by zesty acidity and a sublime weightiness.
R850 per bottle from steenbergfarm.com
Drinks Cabinet
A star is born: Steenberg Magna Carta 2021
Add this award-winning white Bordeaux-style blend to your drink collection
Image: Supplied
Having just been crowned Platter’s SA Wine Guide’s top white Bordeaux-style blend, Steenberg’s Magna Carta is only produced in exceptional vintages. The first release since 2017, this highly anticipated arrival has certainly not disappointed. A blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon, it is enriched by layers of ground spice and an abundance of fruit tempered by zesty acidity and a sublime weightiness.
R850 per bottle from steenbergfarm.com
You might also like...
Steenberg Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is the purest expression of the estate’s famed terroir
Raise a glass to Lady R
Small is beautiful in Cape Town’s suburban wine route
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.