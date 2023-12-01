Steenberg Magna Carta 2021.
Image: Supplied

Having just been crowned Platter’s SA Wine Guide’s top white Bordeaux-style blend, Steenberg’s Magna Carta is only produced in exceptional vintages. The first release since 2017, this highly anticipated arrival has certainly not disappointed. A blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon, it is enriched by layers of ground spice and an abundance of fruit tempered by zesty acidity and a sublime weightiness.

R850 per bottle from steenbergfarm.com

