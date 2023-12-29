Fill a G&T balloon glass with ice and pour in 50ml Bulldog Gin using a jigger, followed by 150ml premium tonic water. Slice three blackberries in half lengthwise, put them on a metallic skewer, pop it into the glass, and serve immediately, just as the blackberry begins to infuse the liquid.
DRINKS CABINET
Dynamic duo: Bulldog & blackberry cocktail
Enjoy the Bulldog Gin and tonic with sliced blackberries
Image: Supplied
Fill a G&T balloon glass with ice and pour in 50ml Bulldog Gin using a jigger, followed by 150ml premium tonic water. Slice three blackberries in half lengthwise, put them on a metallic skewer, pop it into the glass, and serve immediately, just as the blackberry begins to infuse the liquid.
You might also like...
Dynamic duo: Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du
Set your summer days and nights alight with this Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin
Bloedlemoen Gin Collab with Lorraine Loots
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.