Want to experience a smooth and delicate palate with a long-textured finish, offering flavours of vanilla, honey, and candied fruits? Meet Don Papa! A small-batch premium aged rum from the sugar island of Negros Occidental in the Philippines, Don Papa Rum is aged for over seven years in American oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon, charcoal filtered, and blended to perfection. It’s light amber in colour with a fruity nose.
R649 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Come to Don Papa
A smooth and delicate palate with a long-textured finish
Image: Supplied
