Don Papa rum
Don Papa rum
Image: Supplied

Want to experience a smooth and delicate palate with a long-textured finish, offering flavours of vanilla, honey, and candied fruits? Meet Don Papa! A small-batch premium aged rum from the sugar island of Negros Occidental in the Philippines, Don Papa Rum is aged for over seven years in American oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon, charcoal filtered, and blended to perfection. It’s light amber in colour with a fruity nose.

R649 a bottle.

 

You might also like....

A sensational pour: Boulder Spirits American Single Malt Whiskey

The taste boasts a lengthy finish that unveils new flavours with each sip
Food & Drink
1 month ago

More spice, less vice: Abstinence Cape Spice

Distilled non-alcoholic drinks just got a little more sophisticated and a whole lot spicier
Food & Drink
2 months ago

Sober but never sombre: Mahala Botanical Amber

This new, premium, alcohol-free, triple-distilled spirit is as free of sugar and artificial flavours and colourings as it is of limiting expectations
Food & Drink
2 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X