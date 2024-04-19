This Islay single malt, fully matured in an ex-bourbon cask, was unchill-filtered and left to its own devices for over 12 years… Prepare for a wonderland of barley on the nose, followed by stewed fruits, apple cider, vanilla icing, wildflowers, and herbs. R2 400 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Bruichladdich 12yo
Prepare for a wonderland of barley on the nose, followed by stewed fruits, apple cider, vanilla icing, wildflowers, and herbs
Image: Supplied
