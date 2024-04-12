Cavalli Reserve White 2023
Cavalli Reserve White 2023
Image: Supplied

Following a highly awarded chenin blanc and chardonnay, Cavalli’s head winemaker, Rianie Strydom, has introduced a third flagship wine that includes the fruits of a 20-year-old block of verdelho vines. Characterised by a bright acidity and a complex array of tropical notes, chenin blanc, verdelho, and a splash of chardonnay and viognier have been expertly blended to create something special. Crafted in small batches and kept for six months in French oak, it has a symphony of flavours: orange blossom, yellow grapefruit, peach, apricot, and a tropical hint of gooseberry and guava.

R280 a bottle.

