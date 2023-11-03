Introducing a lady as effervescent as she is enigmatic. Muratie’s Lady Alice — named after Lady Alice Stanford, the high-society lady of the Muratie Manor who turned every event into a dance party — is made from the free-run juice of whole-bunch-pressed pinot noir grapes. This brut rosé has a fine mousse and creamy mouthfeel, with bright strawberry, cranberry, and naartjie notes. Available at the cellar door and select wine merchants.
Muratie Lady Alice Brut Rosé 2018, Approximate retail price R280 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Introducing Muratie Lady Alice, as effervescent as she is enigmatic
This brut rosé has a fine mousse and creamy mouthfeel
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.