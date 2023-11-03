Muratie Lady Alice Brut Rosé 2018.
Muratie Lady Alice Brut Rosé 2018.
Image: Supplied

Introducing a lady as effervescent as she is enigmatic. Muratie’s Lady Alice — named after Lady Alice Stanford, the high-society lady of the Muratie Manor who turned every event into a dance party — is made from the free-run juice of whole-bunch-pressed pinot noir grapes. This brut rosé has a fine mousse and creamy mouthfeel, with bright strawberry, cranberry, and naartjie notes. Available at the cellar door and select wine merchants.

Muratie Lady Alice Brut Rosé 2018, Approximate retail price R280 a bottle.

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
