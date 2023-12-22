This luxurious, Prosecco-style bubbly is guaranteed to turn every occasion into a celebration. It is light salmon in colour and has a persistent, fine mousse. The luscious strawberry and red-cherry flavours lead to an elegant, lingering, dry finish. This sparkling beauty can be relished entirely on its own or paired with summer salads, oysters, and grilled fish.
R120 a bottle at wadebales.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
Baubles and bubbles:Wade Bales Brut NV
This luxurious, Prosecco-style bubbly is guaranteed to turn every occasion into a celebration
Image: Supplied
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.