La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2023
La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2023
Image: insideguide.co.za

This Provençal-style wine is best enjoyed while enjoying a Mediterranean-style feast of leafy salads, finely sliced charcuterie, seafood or fruity desserts. Although inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South African diversity with a varietal and terroir combination of 78% grenache (Swartland and Stellenbosch), 15% mourvèdre (Franschhoek), 6%syrah (Elim), and 1% cinsault (Franschhoek). Grapes are hand-picked and cooled down overnight to release as little colour as possible at crush. The label depicts the Blushing Bride, a delicate Cape species of flora with similarly charming shades of pale pink. Expect notes of grapefruit and nectarine, as well as a hint of playful candy floss.

R110 a bottle.

 

You might also like....

THE LIGHTEST CAP CLASSIQUE: VILLIERA SHOOTING STAR BRUT

With a fresh, racy zestiness and delicate fruit notes on the palate, this beauty will soften furtherover a couple of years
Food & Drink
1 month ago

UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE: LIEFKOOS ROSÉ 2022

The refined dry rosé is made from the very best parcels of syrah and mourvèdre
Food & Drink
1 month ago

Baubles and bubbles:Wade Bales Brut NV

This luxurious, Prosecco-style bubbly is guaranteed to turn every occasion into a celebration
Food & Drink
3 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X