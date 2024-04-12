This Provençal-style wine is best enjoyed while enjoying a Mediterranean-style feast of leafy salads, finely sliced charcuterie, seafood or fruity desserts. Although inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South African diversity with a varietal and terroir combination of 78% grenache (Swartland and Stellenbosch), 15% mourvèdre (Franschhoek), 6%syrah (Elim), and 1% cinsault (Franschhoek). Grapes are hand-picked and cooled down overnight to release as little colour as possible at crush. The label depicts the Blushing Bride, a delicate Cape species of flora with similarly charming shades of pale pink. Expect notes of grapefruit and nectarine, as well as a hint of playful candy floss.
R110 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A French SA connection: La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2023
Inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South Africa’s diverse varietal and terroir combination
Image: insideguide.co.za
This Provençal-style wine is best enjoyed while enjoying a Mediterranean-style feast of leafy salads, finely sliced charcuterie, seafood or fruity desserts. Although inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South African diversity with a varietal and terroir combination of 78% grenache (Swartland and Stellenbosch), 15% mourvèdre (Franschhoek), 6%syrah (Elim), and 1% cinsault (Franschhoek). Grapes are hand-picked and cooled down overnight to release as little colour as possible at crush. The label depicts the Blushing Bride, a delicate Cape species of flora with similarly charming shades of pale pink. Expect notes of grapefruit and nectarine, as well as a hint of playful candy floss.
R110 a bottle.
You might also like....
THE LIGHTEST CAP CLASSIQUE: VILLIERA SHOOTING STAR BRUT
UNDERSTATED ELEGANCE: LIEFKOOS ROSÉ 2022
Baubles and bubbles:Wade Bales Brut NV