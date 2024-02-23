Villiera’s lighter, sandy soils have proven ideal for producing delicate, lighter wines. In its latest innovative offering, whole bunches are gently pressed using a champagne pressing, and only the best pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinotage are blended together before whole-bottle fermentation takes place. After blending, a small amount of alcohol is removed to ensure it meets the requirements for light wine. With a fresh, racy zestiness and delicate fruit notes on the palate, this beauty will soften further over the next two years.
Drinks Cabinet
THE LIGHTEST CAP CLASSIQUE: VILLIERA SHOOTING STAR BRUT
With a fresh, racy zestiness and delicate fruit notes on the palate, this beauty will soften further over a couple of years
Image: Supplied
Villiera’s lighter, sandy soils have proven ideal for producing delicate, lighter wines. In its latest innovative offering, whole bunches are gently pressed using a champagne pressing, and only the best pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinotage are blended together before whole-bottle fermentation takes place. After blending, a small amount of alcohol is removed to ensure it meets the requirements for light wine. With a fresh, racy zestiness and delicate fruit notes on the palate, this beauty will soften further over the next two years.
R185 a bottle.
