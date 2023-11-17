While many distilleries create either peated or unpeated whiskies, Jura 10 marries the best of both in this truly unique single malt. Hailing from one of the oldest distilleries on a remote Scottish island, this whisky is matured for 10 years in American white-oak ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in aged Oloroso sherry casks. Copper gold in colour, Jura 10 exudes aromas of fruit, cracked pepper, and dark chocolate, followed by nectarine, ginger, and freshly ground coffee on the palate with a subtle touch of smoke on the finish.
R589 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Jura 10 marries the best of peated and unpeated whiskies in this truly unique single malt
Add this Scottish single malt whisky to your collection
Image: Supplied
While many distilleries create either peated or unpeated whiskies, Jura 10 marries the best of both in this truly unique single malt. Hailing from one of the oldest distilleries on a remote Scottish island, this whisky is matured for 10 years in American white-oak ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in aged Oloroso sherry casks. Copper gold in colour, Jura 10 exudes aromas of fruit, cracked pepper, and dark chocolate, followed by nectarine, ginger, and freshly ground coffee on the palate with a subtle touch of smoke on the finish.
R589 a bottle.
You might also like...
The Umami Highball
Add this Glenmorangie 18 Year Old to your collection
Find a symphony of flavours in Fercullen 20 yo 2001 Oloroso Finish
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.