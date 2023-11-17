Jura 10.
Jura 10.
Image: Supplied

While many distilleries create either peated or unpeated whiskies, Jura 10 marries the best of both in this truly unique single malt. Hailing from one of the oldest distilleries on a remote Scottish island, this whisky is matured for 10 years in American white-oak ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in aged Oloroso sherry casks. Copper gold in colour, Jura 10 exudes aromas of fruit, cracked pepper, and dark chocolate, followed by nectarine, ginger, and freshly ground coffee on the palate with a subtle touch of smoke on the finish.

R589 a bottle.

You might also like...

The Umami Highball

The Wanted x Johnnie Walker Blue drinks series gives you drinks inspired by umami, the Japanese expression of the “fifth taste”
Food & Drink
1 week ago

Add this Glenmorangie 18 Year Old to your collection

This memorable tipple merges the skill and passion of its maker with the very best that nature can yield
Food & Drink
3 months ago

Find a symphony of flavours in Fercullen 20 yo 2001 Oloroso Finish

Add this rare and inimitable whisky to your drinks cabinet
Food & Drink
8 months ago

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X