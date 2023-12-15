Bulldog Gin.
Bulldog Gin.
Image: Supplied

Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du first came together with an innovative digital storytelling series back in 2021. They’re continuing to celebrate what it means to #BeginBold, so look out for their billboards in and around Joburg this summer. If you’d like to #BeginBold yourself, get hold of this classic London Dry Gin, available at select retailers nationwide at R350 a bottle.

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
