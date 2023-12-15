Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du first came together with an innovative digital storytelling series back in 2021. They’re continuing to celebrate what it means to #BeginBold, so look out for their billboards in and around Joburg this summer. If you’d like to #BeginBold yourself, get hold of this classic London Dry Gin, available at select retailers nationwide at R350 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Dynamic duo: Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du
The duo are continuing to celebrate what it means to #BeginBold through their storytelling series this summer
Image: Supplied
Bulldog Gin and DJ Lady Du first came together with an innovative digital storytelling series back in 2021. They’re continuing to celebrate what it means to #BeginBold, so look out for their billboards in and around Joburg this summer. If you’d like to #BeginBold yourself, get hold of this classic London Dry Gin, available at select retailers nationwide at R350 a bottle.
You might also like...
Set your summer days and nights alight with this Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin
Bloedlemoen Gin Collab with Lorraine Loots
Blind Tiger Orange is terribly easy to enjoy
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.