Jack Black’s latest limited release boasts an intense cherry crush flavour combined with a refreshing zing. Whether you choose to pour the Cherry Ale over ice or serve it straight up, there’s no wrong way to enjoy it. Available on the Jack Black website and at select stockists nationally.
Priced at a recommended selling price of R135 per 6-pack.
