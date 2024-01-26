Jack Black Super Crush Cherry Ale.
Jack Black Super Crush Cherry Ale.
Image: Supplied

Jack Black’s latest limited release boasts an intense cherry crush flavour combined with a refreshing zing. Whether you choose to pour the Cherry Ale over ice or serve it straight up, there’s no wrong way to enjoy it. Available on the Jack Black website and at select stockists nationally.

Priced at a recommended selling price of R135 per 6-pack.

You might also like...

Jack Black’s Brewing Co has brought back its cult classic for a limited time only

The Lumberjack Amber Ale is perfect for sipping anywhere, especially while exploring the great outdoors
Food & Drink
5 months ago

Fresh new favourite

Jack Black’s CPA has a fresh new look and it’s as sustainable as it is smooth
Food & Drink
9 months ago

The perfect spring party only requires a few Mediterranean drinks

Simple, refreshing and Italian-inspired cocktails for this season
Food & Drink
1 year ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X