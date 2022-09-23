Aperol Spritz.
Whether on the Amalfi Coast or in a complex in Sunninghill, pool parties are the quintessential summer soirée, and no-one knows how to take advantage of good weather like the Italians. The scent of chlorine, PVC blow-ups and the fresh fragrances of orange, lemon and cherry are the stuff of childhood dreams.

Good cocktails continue this theme of careless vitality. Children get excited by juice boxes, so there is no reason to complicate a day of suntanning, swimming and lawn games. Simplicity is key and preparation is essential: slice your fruit, refrigerate your drinks and prepare ice buckets, knowing that it will go downhill after the first guest jumps in. I like to focus on low-alcohol drinks and white spirits; a spiced-rum sunburn will ruin the rest of your week and these simple cocktails are refreshing and allow you to pace your liver and hydration.

The four essential ingredients of a chilled afternoon are an Italian aperitif, Italian sparkling wine, soda and beer. Aperol, Campari and prosecco are the drinks of the Mediterranean, and beer is as refreshing as it is ubiquitous.

Campari has a higher alcohol content and is more bitter than its sister, Aperol which is easier to drink, more balanced and has herbal notes. All tastes, ages and collar colours are accommodated, just don’t forget to prepare a plate of sliced oranges, lemons and grapefruits.

 

SIMPLE AND REFRESHING COCKTAILS

Aperol or Campari Spritz:

  • Prosecco 75ml
  • Aperol or Campari 50ml
  • Soda 25ml
The classic proportion of an Aperol or Campari Spritz is 3-2-1; three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol and one part soda.

 

Classic Shandy:

    • Beer
    • Mixer — ginger ale, lemonade or lemon-lime soda
Equal parts.

Mimosa:

    • Prosecco
    • Orange juice
Equal parts or to taste.

 Peroni Nastro Azzuro — R499

 Aperol — R280

 Campari — R329

 Bottega Gold Prosecco — R561

