Jack Black's CPA new look.
Image: Supplied

Jack Black’s CPA has a fresh new look and it’s as sustainable as it is smooth. It has already pioneered the cardboard wrap (moving away from single-use plastics) and its new, lighter-weight bottle is one step further along in this journey. Carefully crafted at the brewery, Jack Black’s CPA is fast becoming a cult classic. A Cape Pale Ale brewed in the heart of the Mother City, this dry hopped beauty offers bursts of flavour thanks to its clean, well-rounded palate.

R109.99 per six-pack.

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

X