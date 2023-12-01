Naked Malt Whisky.
Image: Supplied

A blend of some of the world’s finest single malts — sourced from Macallan and Highland Park — Naked Malt is extra-matured for six more months in “naked” first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. Rich and fruity in flavour, it’s decidedly versatile. These holidays, why not step out from the ordinary and try a Naked Orange Sour?

In an untraditional take on the traditional whisky sour, combine 50ml Naked Malt, 50ml fresh orange juice, 20ml lemon juice, and 15ml honey in a shaker with loads of ice. Shake, pour into a glass, and garnish with a twist of orange peel.

R469 a bottle at select retailers.

November edition of Wanted, 2023.

