A blend of some of the world’s finest single malts — sourced from Macallan and Highland Park — Naked Malt is extra-matured for six more months in “naked” first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. Rich and fruity in flavour, it’s decidedly versatile. These holidays, why not step out from the ordinary and try a Naked Orange Sour?
In an untraditional take on the traditional whisky sour, combine 50ml Naked Malt, 50ml fresh orange juice, 20ml lemon juice, and 15ml honey in a shaker with loads of ice. Shake, pour into a glass, and garnish with a twist of orange peel.
R469 a bottle at select retailers.
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.