Highland Park Whisky is the only single malt produced in Scotland that’s still made in the traditional way.
Highland Park Whisky is the only single malt produced in Scotland that’s still made in the traditional way.
Image: Supplied

18 Year Old

  • Viking Pride

This aptly named single malt owes everything to the five keystones of production that have been honoured for over 220 years. The high ratio of first-fill sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks selected to create the 18 Year Old gives it a unique flavour profile bursting with overripe cherries, bitter dark chocolate, sweet marzipan, heather honey, and aromatic peat smoke. Retails at R2 900 a bottle.

Highland Park 18 year old.
Highland Park 18 year old.
Image: Supplied

12 Year Old

  • Viking Honour

Predominantly aged in sherryseasoned European and American oak casks, the 12 Year Old boasts warm wintery spices and is the perfect balance of smoky sweetness, heather honey, rich fruitcake, spice, orange, and peat flavours. R749 a bottle.

Highland Park 12 year old.
Highland Park 12 year old.
Image: Supplied

10 Year Old

  • Viking Scars

Also matured in sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, the 10 Year Old is a fistful of fallen oranges, dollops of vanilla cream, and smoky heather peat. Sip it neat, on ice, or with a dash of water (still or sparkling). R449 a bottle.

Highland Park 10 year old.
Highland Park 10 year old.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

A toast to The Inventer

One of SA’s most accomplished brandy masters unveils a unique and personally crafted range of limited release
Food & Drink
6 hours ago

The Great 2022 Restaurant Report

The standout restaurants of 2022
Food & Drink
7 hours ago

Nas and the rebirth of Escobar

Rapper Nas is known to be a big cigar enthusiast and one of his monikers over the years has been Nas Escobar or Esco
Food & Drink
11 hours ago

Elite Elote

With corn and agave being the staples of Mexico, Vago Elote represents the true essence of the country
Food & Drink
1 week ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X