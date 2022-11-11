12 Year Old
Predominantly aged in sherryseasoned European and American oak casks, the 12 Year Old boasts warm wintery spices and is the perfect balance of smoky sweetness, heather honey, rich fruitcake, spice, orange, and peat flavours. R749 a bottle.
A formidable trio
Highland Park Whisky continues to pay tribute to the proud, adventurous, and fiercely independent Viking spirit and roots
18 Year Old
Viking Pride
This aptly named single malt owes everything to the five keystones of production that have been honoured for over 220 years. The high ratio of first-fill sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks selected to create the 18 Year Old gives it a unique flavour profile bursting with overripe cherries, bitter dark chocolate, sweet marzipan, heather honey, and aromatic peat smoke. Retails at R2 900 a bottle.
10 Year Old
Viking Scars
Also matured in sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, the 10 Year Old is a fistful of fallen oranges, dollops of vanilla cream, and smoky heather peat. Sip it neat, on ice, or with a dash of water (still or sparkling). R449 a bottle.
