Glenmorangie 18 Year Old.
Glenmorangie 18 Year Old.
Image: Supplied

Soak casks for 15 years, a portion of this extremely rare whisky was then transferred into Spanish oloroso casks for a further three years. Blended back together after a total 18 years’ maturation, the result is a silky, fruity spirit that possesses an incredible degree of vibrancy, balance, and richness. Rich marmalade flavours brush against honey and fig, while touches of caramelised orange linger like far-off campfire smoke.

R1 999 per bottle.

You might also like...

Vintage is back

Making a bold fashion statement needn’t stop at what you wear… and the Glenmorangie Pride 1981 is a beauty that has us starstruck
Food & Drink
2 months ago

A trendsetting sip

Leather that lingers the long-awaited eighth limited edition in the Glenmorangie’s Bond House No. 1 series
Food & Drink
3 months ago

The Hot Seat | Cocktail confidential

Cape Town’s two new speakeasies are secrets worth sharing, but only by those in the know
Food & Drink
1 month ago

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X