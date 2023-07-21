Soak casks for 15 years, a portion of this extremely rare whisky was then transferred into Spanish oloroso casks for a further three years. Blended back together after a total 18 years’ maturation, the result is a silky, fruity spirit that possesses an incredible degree of vibrancy, balance, and richness. Rich marmalade flavours brush against honey and fig, while touches of caramelised orange linger like far-off campfire smoke.
R1 999 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Add this Glenmorangie 18 Year Old to your collection
This memorable tipple merges the skill and passion of its maker with the very best that nature can yield
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.