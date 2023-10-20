Bloedlemoen Gin.
Image: Bloedlemoen Gin

Bloedlemoen is a proudly South African gin made from the luscious Tarocco blood orange — the first of its kind. The illustration featured on the label was created by world-renowned South African artist Lorraine Loots and reflects the meticulous attention to detail that goes into each bottle of Bloedlemoen.

Retails at R399 a bottle.

