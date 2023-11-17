Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin.
Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin.
Image: www.capesaintblaize.co.za

Set your summer days and nights alight with this local star. The soft floral pink gin (distilled in Mossel Bay) has gentle aromas of freshly cut flowers, plump strawberries, and pepper leading to a surprising ovation of green rooibos and mint buchu. Fancy a Blaize Bramble Cocktail? Add 50ml Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin, 37.5ml lemon juice, 25ml Monin Blackcurrant Syrup, and 50ml cranberry juice to your cocktail shaker, fill with ice, shake, strain, and enjoy!

R535 a bottle at select retailers.

You might also like...

Bloedlemoen Gin Collab with Lorraine Loots

Another proudly South African gin made from the luscious Tarocco blood orange — the first of its kind
Food & Drink
4 weeks ago

Blind Tiger Orange is terribly easy to enjoy

This smooth, tart, sweet tipple is what summer tastes like
Food & Drink
2 months ago

The Hot Seat | Cocktail confidential

Cape Town’s two new speakeasies are secrets worth sharing, but only by those in the know
Food & Drink
5 months ago

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X