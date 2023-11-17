Set your summer days and nights alight with this local star. The soft floral pink gin (distilled in Mossel Bay) has gentle aromas of freshly cut flowers, plump strawberries, and pepper leading to a surprising ovation of green rooibos and mint buchu. Fancy a Blaize Bramble Cocktail? Add 50ml Cape Saint Blaize Floristic Gin, 37.5ml lemon juice, 25ml Monin Blackcurrant Syrup, and 50ml cranberry juice to your cocktail shaker, fill with ice, shake, strain, and enjoy!
R535 a bottle at select retailers.
Drinks Cabinet
Image: www.capesaintblaize.co.za
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.