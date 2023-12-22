The new limited-edition expression from Johnnie Walker’s iconic Blue Label series is mysterious and enticing. The name, Elusive Umami — itself an enigma shrouded in a secret — pays homage to that fleeting, somewhat indefinable “fifth taste”.

One could wax lyrical about this whisky's inspiration and genesis — it's a collaboration between Johnnie Walker’s master blender Emma Walker and world-renowned chef Kei Kobayashi — or one could obtain a first-hand account from someone who’s been bringing its flavours to life. That someone is highly respected chef Wandile Mabaso, a culinary force with an insatiable desire to explore.

For the SA launch of Elusive Umami, Mabaso created a spectacular five-course meal where every dish revealed various notes that make up its complex flavour profile. “It could have been very simple and easy,” he says. “I could have pulled out your regular hits that speak to everyone, but I really wanted to go deep. I had to think outside the box and tap into my catalogue of flavours, my catalogue of ideas, my catalogue of crazy things that I’ve always wanted to play with.”