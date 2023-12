And that’s exactly what Mabaso did, taking guests on an atypical dining experience that ventured far beyond the usual tasting. “The approach was to pair perfectly with the food, but to also have a story behind the food and the drink and, at the same time, make it visually appealing,” he says. “We have something that we call a by-product, or a third flavour, which is a flavour that is never added in but is tasted at the end.”

It sounds quite theoretical, but Mabaso is all about tangible experiences and goes on to explain that the chocolates he paired with Umami create an explosion of espresso flavours, even though there is no actual coffee in the mix. A ghost flavour, if you will. It’s all very curated — and awesome for those lucky enough to have a world-class chef preparing a pairing menu for them.

But what about the person who’s bought a bottle and wants to enjoy the same experience at home? Mabaso suggests highlighting the flavour you want to hone in on, then ensuring your pairings are simple, clean and natural. Dry wors or biltong to extract salt. A pure chilli flavour for spice. Artichokes to complement sour. Unpacking Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami will be a bit of an adventure. But that’s the point.