With notes of dried fruits and dark chocolate, and hints of seaweed, Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami tantalises the palate with its beautiful balance of savoury-sweet qualities, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and elegance.

“Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of whisky craftsmanship. We believe that great whisky is an exploration of flavours and a celebration of taste, and Elusive Umami embodies this philosophy perfectly. It's an invitation to savour a journey of complexity and depth, inspired by the culinary world's most elusive taste,” says Thembeka Mgobozi, innovation manager at Diageo SA, the company behind Johnnie Walker and other premium spirits brands.

Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami is available for purchase at select liquor retailers nationwide. Whether savoured neat, on the rocks, or as a key ingredient in expertly crafted cocktails (see recipes below), this fine whisky promises an unforgettable journey into the realm of flavour.

Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami cocktail recipes

Minerality

Leaning into the dried tannic qualities of the whisky, this aperitif highball is bright, dry, earthy and savoury. Aiming to mimic umami's saline qualities, it is finished with a garnish of Japanese basil (shiso).

Makes: 1 highball cocktail

Ingredients:

30ml Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami

15ml Everleaf Marine

10ml shiitake-infused Manzanilla sherry (see recipe below)

60ml soda water

Large Japanese basil leaf, to garnish

Method: Take all the ingredients and build over a column of ice in a 300ml highball glass. Garnish with the Japanese basil.

To make the shiitake-infused Manzanilla sherry: Infuse dried shiitake mushrooms in Manzanilla sherry for 4-5 days.

Finality

Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami is stirred down with caramel syrup and seasoned with umami-rich Worcestershire sauce to create a complex, mind-bending take on a salted-caramel old-fashioned.

Finished with a candied and roasted cherry tomato in place of a traditional maraschino cherry, this cocktail leans heavily into the natural umami-rich dessert flavours in the whisky.

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml Johnnie Walker Elusive Umami

7ml Monin Caramel Syrup

1-2ml (2-3 dashes) Worcestershire sauce

Candied roasted cherry tomato (see recipe below), to garnish

Method: Stir all the ingredients over ice in a mixing glass. Strain the mix into a chilled rocks glass over a large cube of clear ice. Garnish with a candied roasted cherry tomato.

To make candied roasted cherry tomatoes: Prick vine cherry tomatoes all over with a toothpick. Steep in a 2:1 sugar syrup for 15 minutes. Place on a non-stick tray and bake at 230°C for 4-5 minutes. Allow to cool before serving and keep refrigerated.

