Hard to box in or pin down, it’s considered to be more of a feeling and, according to Kobayashi, “possesses a mysterious quality of being able to ignite our senses”.

The collaboration was meticulous and synergetic, with Walker and Kobayashi digging deep to draw on their individual skills, expertise and experience.

They approached the project as one would a new recipe; the range of available whiskies became a choice of ingredients for the final blend. In handpicking these, they focused primarily on salty, smoky notes and savoury, meaty flavours.

“Only one in 25,000 casks made the cut when we carefully searched our reserves for that new delicious umami flavour profile,” says Walker

The result is a sumptuous, complex whisky with immense depth. It offers notes of dried fruits, dark chocolate and seaweed, maintaining a delicate balance of savoury-sweetness.

But it’s not just one’s taste and smell — that are engaged. Grammy award-winning producer, Honey Dijon, has just launched a new track, Earthly Delights, created specifically for Elusive Umami. This sonic journey has been designed to pair with the liquid, augmenting the sensory experience.