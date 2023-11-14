South African fashionista Siyanda Bani has been captivating social media with her distinctive style, empowering message and unmatched charisma.
Her ascent to the top of the local influencer echelon is a testament to her relentless commitment to her unique voice and vision. She has used her platform not only to showcase fashion and beauty, but also to champion social and cultural causes.
Bani’s influence extends far beyond her fashion-forward posts, it’s a reflection of her passion for inclusivity, diversity and innovation — all which speaks to the intrinsic qualities of the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Label brand.
That’s why the award-winning content creator was invited to travel to Paris, France, for the global launch of Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s latest innovation: Elusive Umami.
The exclusive event was a symphony of sophistication, elegance and mystery — much like the spirit of the Elusive Umami itself.
Crafted by Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker and world-renowned chef Kei Kobayashi, this collectible blended whisky was inspired by umami, considered to be the fifth taste.
Unlike sweet, salty, sour and bitter, umami is hard to define. Some say it’s meaty or broth-like, others that it’s a type of savoury deliciousness, that “X-factor” that makes a particular food or drink wonderfully moreish.
While in Paris, Bani strolled along the Seine and visited famed landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower. Her Instagram followers were treated to a visual feast of fashion, culture and, of course, the star of the show: Elusive Umami.
She rendezvoused with fellow Johnnie Walker Blue Label advocate, SA chef Wandile Mabaso, at the celebrated hotel Hôtel Plaza Athénée to enjoy a dram of Elusive Umami and get better acquainted with its “explosive flavour”.
Bani described this rare delight on Instagram as a “balanced Scotch that encompasses both savoury and sweet, where fruity notes of blood orange and red berries coexist with a touch of smoked meat and a hint of salt and pepper, rounded out with a long, sweet fruit finish.”
The influencer was recently reunited with Mabaso at the local launch of Elusive Umami in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where he was tasked with curating the perfect five-course meal to pair with the limited-edition release.
According to Bani, the talented chef nailed the brief: “Each course brought out a different flavour from the whisky, [it was] almost like tasting a different drink every time.”
Discover the enigmatic qualities of Elusive Umami for yourself: this Johnnie Walker Blue Label masterpiece is now available for purchase at select liquor retailers nationwide.
This article was sponsored by Diageo SA.
Drink responsibly. Not for sale to persons under 18.