Templeton Rye 6-Year-Old.
Image: Supplied

Meet an American distillery that’s captured and bottled the essence of “small town, strong spirit”. Featuring a new look and label, Templeton whiskeys are the best-selling ultra-premium ryes in the US for a reason. With Templeton Rye 6-Year-Old a frontrunner in the growing rye revolution, expect rich aromas of cherry and vanilla, followed by toasted oak and honeyed fruit on the palate with a signature dash of rye spiciness leading to a lingering butterscotch finish. Best served neat or over ice, the blend of simple ingredients also shines in any classic whiskey cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour.

From R689 per bottle at cutlerdrinks.co.za

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
