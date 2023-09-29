Meet an American distillery that’s captured and bottled the essence of “small town, strong spirit”. Featuring a new look and label, Templeton whiskeys are the best-selling ultra-premium ryes in the US for a reason. With Templeton Rye 6-Year-Old a frontrunner in the growing rye revolution, expect rich aromas of cherry and vanilla, followed by toasted oak and honeyed fruit on the palate with a signature dash of rye spiciness leading to a lingering butterscotch finish. Best served neat or over ice, the blend of simple ingredients also shines in any classic whiskey cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour.
From R689 per bottle at cutlerdrinks.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
Templeton Rye 6YO shines in any classic whiskey cocktail
This “small town, strong spirit” is a frontrunner in the growing rye revolution, and a great blend to an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.