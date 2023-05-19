While every whiskey has a story, this one tells of an epic adventure. Glendalough is Ireland’s first craft distillery and the first to use Japanese Mizunara oak, with its seven-year-old Irish single malt aged in these extremely rare casks sourced from the island of Hokkaido. The most sought-after oak in the whiskey world, Mizunara is said to be the most flavourful, originating from ancient woods in the volcanic north of Japan. Expect a vibrant, fruity, and floral nose, leading to a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel with notes of dark-chocolate orange, sandalwood, and cinnamon.
Price per bottle: R1 599.
Drinks Cabinet
Glendalough 7 Japanese Mizurara cask tells of an epic adventure
Glendalough is Ireland’s first craft distillery and the first to use Japanese Mizunara oak
Image: Supplied
While every whiskey has a story, this one tells of an epic adventure. Glendalough is Ireland’s first craft distillery and the first to use Japanese Mizunara oak, with its seven-year-old Irish single malt aged in these extremely rare casks sourced from the island of Hokkaido. The most sought-after oak in the whiskey world, Mizunara is said to be the most flavourful, originating from ancient woods in the volcanic north of Japan. Expect a vibrant, fruity, and floral nose, leading to a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel with notes of dark-chocolate orange, sandalwood, and cinnamon.
Price per bottle: R1 599.
You might also like...
Find a symphony of flavours in Fercullen 20 yo 2001 Oloroso Finish
A formidable trio
One of a kind Laphroaig
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.