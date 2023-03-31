Fercullen Falls.
Image: Supplied

A perfectly balanced blend of malt and grain whiskeys, this malt whiskey is matured in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, while the grain is a combination of ex-bourbon and new heavy-charred oak casks. Cinnamon and fresh orchard fruits lead to a distinctive maltiness and a peppery, sweet palate. Ideal for enjoying straight or as a base in your favourite cocktail.

Retails at about R565 a bottle.

