Fercullen 20 yo 2001 Oloroso Finish.
Image: Powerscourt Distillery

Enjoy a rich and complex sherry finish with this single malt, single cask. Aromas of dark fruits layered in milk chocolate are accompanied by just a hint of cloves, coffee creamer, and a surprising trace of roast beef. On the palate, soft jelly fruits and a touch of cinnamon lead to a long and lasting finish.

Retails at about R3 995 a bottle.

