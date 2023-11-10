In celebration of the global launch of the limited series Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, today we give you a Highball with an umami twist.
Leaning into the dried tannic qualities of the whisky, this apéritif highball is bright, dry, earthy and savoury. Aiming to mimic the saline qualities in umami flavours, this serve is finished with a garnish with a large leaf Shiso (Japanese Basil).
The Umami Highball
The Wanted x Johnnie Walker Blue drinks series gives you drinks inspired by umami, the Japanese expression of the “fifth taste”
Image: Supplied
Recipe:
Method:
This article was sponsored by Diageo SA.Drink responsibly.
Not for sale to persons under 18.
