The Umami Highball.
In celebration of the global launch of the limited series Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, today we give you a Highball with an umami twist.

Leaning into the dried tannic qualities of the whisky, this apéritif highball is bright, dry, earthy and savoury. Aiming to mimic the saline qualities in umami flavours, this serve is finished with a garnish with a large leaf Shiso (Japanese Basil).

Recipe:

  • 30ml Johnnie Walker Blue Label Umami
  • 15ml Everleaf Marine Apéritif
  • 10ml Shiitake Manzanilla Sherry*
  • 60ml Soda Water

Method:

  1. Take all the ingredients and build over column ice in a 300ml Highball
  2. Garnish – Shiso leaf 
  3. *Dried shiitake to infuse in Manzilla sherry for 4-5 days

This article was sponsored by Diageo SA.Drink responsibly.

Not for sale to persons under 18.

#AD #PaidParternshipwithJonnnieWalker #jwumami #johnniewalkerblue #wantedmagazinesa #wantedonlinesa

