This rare and much-loved rum hails from a Jamaican estate said to date back to 1655. With that amount of time to perfect its craft, it’s no surprise that Appleton has created something truly exceptional. Matured for at least a dozen years in oak casks, the 12 Year Old is a veritable buffet for the senses — ripe fruit, rich chocolate, molasses, and toasted nuts follow through from nose to palate, leading to a long, satisfying finish of worn oak, fresh coffee, and exotic spice. Perfect for sipping on its own or for transforming ordinary drinks into extraordinary cocktails.
R650 a bottle at select retailers.
Drinks Cabinet
Appleton has created something truly exceptional
Appleton Estate 12YO is perfect for sipping on its own or for transforming ordinary drinks into extraordinary cocktails
Image: Appleton
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.