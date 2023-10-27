Aged in French-oak casks for six years, this rum was taken one step further than its XO counterpart with two more years spent maturing in an ex- Laphroaig cask. Expect notes of that classic distillery along with lashings of baked fruit, vanilla sponge, and toffee apple. Spicy notes of nutmeg and star anise combine with a dash of salt, leading to a lingering finish.
R1 795 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A single estate rum bottled exclusively for the South African market
Add the Chamarel 2014, Highhveld Aging Series to your drink collection
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.