Chamarel 2014, Highhveld Aging Series.
Aged in French-oak casks for six years, this rum was taken one step further than its XO counterpart with two more years spent maturing in an ex- Laphroaig cask. Expect notes of that classic distillery along with lashings of baked fruit, vanilla sponge, and toffee apple. Spicy notes of nutmeg and star anise combine with a dash of salt, leading to a lingering finish.

R1 795 a bottle.

