As inimitable as your old man, this limited release from the Letter of Marque collection will never be available again. Selected from the Privateer Cellar and inspired by bourbon, this premium rum is aged for two years and eight months in new American oak as a single-batch spirit. On the palate, you’ll find notes of nutmeg, toasted coconut, caramel, and dried apricot, accompanied by a sublime mouthfeel and lingering warmth.
Retails at R1 595 a bottle at spiritssouthafrica.co.za
Image: Supplied
