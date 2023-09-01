Raise your glass to the rising temperatures with a gin aperitif infused with all the bitter goodness of blood orange and curaçao. Expect a rousing citrus-peel aroma followed by a palate that smacks of summer —smooth, tart, sweet, and terribly easy to enjoy. Great with your favourite tonic, drizzled over ice with a dash of soda, or entirely on its own — whichever way you prefer, this is what summer tastes like.
From R279 a bottle at select retailers.
Drinks Cabinet
Blind Tiger Orange is terribly easy to enjoy
This smooth, tart, sweet tipple is what summer tastes like
Image: Blind Tiger
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.