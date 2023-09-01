Blind Tiger Orange.
Blind Tiger Orange.
Image: Blind Tiger

Raise your glass to the rising temperatures with a gin aperitif infused with all the bitter goodness of blood orange and curaçao. Expect a rousing citrus-peel aroma followed by a palate that smacks of summer —smooth, tart, sweet, and terribly easy to enjoy. Great with your favourite tonic, drizzled over ice with a dash of soda, or entirely on its own — whichever way you prefer, this is what summer tastes like.

From R279 a bottle at select retailers.

You might also like...

Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin

Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin is brewed from 11 botanicals, classified into six elements by flavour and aroma
Food & Drink
9 months ago

The Hot Seat | Cocktail confidential

Cape Town’s two new speakeasies are secrets worth sharing, but only by those in the know
Food & Drink
3 months ago

Sugarbird Honeybush & Moringa Gin

This floral-driven gin is infused with sweet wild Cape Honeybush, adding warm toffee notes & Rooibos for its subtle aromatic spiciness
Food & Drink
9 months ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X