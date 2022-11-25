Sugarbird has again captured the flavours of the Cape floral kingdom. A truly African product, steeped in two strains of fynbos tea, its Honeybush and Moringa gin was initially created as a limited-edition gin mini.
However, it was flooded with requests for a full-size bottle, and the result is this exceptional offering. Floral-driven amber gin is trickle-filtered through honeybush and rooibos leaves, with added warm-toffee and woody notes.
Available online at Smous and Takealot at the recommended price of R375 a bottle.
Sugarbird Honeybush & Moringa Gin
This floral-driven gin is infused with sweet wild Cape Honeybush, adding warm toffee notes & Rooibos for its subtle aromatic spiciness
Image: Supplied
Sugarbird has again captured the flavours of the Cape floral kingdom. A truly African product, steeped in two strains of fynbos tea, its Honeybush and Moringa gin was initially created as a limited-edition gin mini.
However, it was flooded with requests for a full-size bottle, and the result is this exceptional offering. Floral-driven amber gin is trickle-filtered through honeybush and rooibos leaves, with added warm-toffee and woody notes.
Available online at Smous and Takealot at the recommended price of R375 a bottle.
You might also like...
Review | Culinary Alchemy at Basalt at The Peech
A toast to The Inventer
The standout restaurants of 2022
Introducing Acid: Joburg’s hot new food & wine bar