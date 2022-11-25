Sugarbird Honeybush & Moringa Gin.
Sugarbird Honeybush & Moringa Gin.
Image: Supplied

Sugarbird has again captured the flavours of the Cape floral kingdom. A truly African product, steeped in two strains of fynbos tea, its Honeybush and Moringa gin was initially created as a limited-edition gin mini.

However, it was flooded with requests for a full-size bottle, and the result is this exceptional offering. Floral-driven amber gin is trickle-filtered through honeybush and rooibos leaves, with added warm-toffee and woody notes.

Available online at Smous and Takealot at the recommended price of R375 a bottle.

You might also like...

Review | Culinary Alchemy at Basalt at The Peech

Chef Candice Philip delivers an exquisitely elegant tasting menu at this Joburg boutique hotel
Food & Drink
1 week ago

A toast to The Inventer

One of SA’s most accomplished brandy masters unveils a unique and personally crafted range of limited release
Food & Drink
2 weeks ago

The standout restaurants of 2022

Introducing the 2022 Great Restaurant Report
Food & Drink
2 weeks ago

Introducing Acid: Joburg’s hot new food & wine bar

Acid Food & Wine Bar is all about comfort, conviviality and the enjoyment of fine food and wine
Food & Drink
3 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X