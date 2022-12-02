As clear as the air in the mountains of Kyoto, Ki No Bi uses a rice-spirit base and pure Fushimi water, sourced from the famous sakebrewing district of Fushimi.
Expect the fresh aroma of yuzu and ginger, accompanied by a very festive bouquet (thanks to the 11 botanicals infused during brewing).
Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin
Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin is brewed from 11 botanicals, classified into six elements by flavour and aroma
Image: Supplied
As clear as the air in the mountains of Kyoto, Ki No Bi uses a rice-spirit base and pure Fushimi water, sourced from the famous sakebrewing district of Fushimi.
Expect the fresh aroma of yuzu and ginger, accompanied by a very festive bouquet (thanks to the 11 botanicals infused during brewing).
Retailing for R799.95 per 500ml bottle.
You might also like...
Review | Sejour at The Houghton
A living legacy in every drop
Marble Restaurant to open in the Mother City
Wine bar hopping in Stellenbosch