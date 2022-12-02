Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin.
Image: Supplied

As clear as the air in the mountains of Kyoto, Ki No Bi uses a rice-spirit base and pure Fushimi water, sourced from the famous sakebrewing district of Fushimi.

Expect the fresh aroma of yuzu and ginger, accompanied by a very festive bouquet (thanks to the 11 botanicals infused during brewing).

Retailing for R799.95 per 500ml bottle.

