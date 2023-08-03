Hazendal Carignan 2017.
Hazendal Carignan 2017.
Image: Supplied

Originally intended as a blending component, these carignan grapes were sourced from nursery vines in Wellington and deemed too good to blend away. Now, the dark ruby colour of the Hazendal Carignan 2017, bottled as a single barrel, hints at the gem that awaits. Expect aromas and flavours of dried cranberry, fresh blackberry, and plum, leading to an almost salty palate, dense with juicy tannins and a long finish. Drink now or age for up 10 years (if you can).

R1 200 per bottle.

