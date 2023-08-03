Originally intended as a blending component, these carignan grapes were sourced from nursery vines in Wellington and deemed too good to blend away. Now, the dark ruby colour of the Hazendal Carignan 2017, bottled as a single barrel, hints at the gem that awaits. Expect aromas and flavours of dried cranberry, fresh blackberry, and plum, leading to an almost salty palate, dense with juicy tannins and a long finish. Drink now or age for up 10 years (if you can).
R1 200 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
This carignan grape hints at a gem that awaits
Hazendal Carignan 2017 is the very best nature can yield
Image: Supplied
Originally intended as a blending component, these carignan grapes were sourced from nursery vines in Wellington and deemed too good to blend away. Now, the dark ruby colour of the Hazendal Carignan 2017, bottled as a single barrel, hints at the gem that awaits. Expect aromas and flavours of dried cranberry, fresh blackberry, and plum, leading to an almost salty palate, dense with juicy tannins and a long finish. Drink now or age for up 10 years (if you can).
R1 200 per bottle.
You might also like...
Five niche varietals and unusual blends
A long-forgotten name the French Huguenots gave to what is today Simonsberg
Laurence Graff Reserve 2018 is for the truly exceptional
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.