Napoleonsberg is the long-forgotten name the French Huguenots gave to what is today Simonsberg, in the heart of the Cape winelands. Crafted only in the best vintages, this is a small-batch wine fashioned from grapes grown on the slopes of this very mountain. It is matured in French-oak barrels for 18 months, and a light violet fragrance permeates the nose and palate, leading to a mouthful of succulent berries. Restrained and classically cabernet sauvignon, this is a plush, mature red that will continue to yield rewards for at least 15 years to come.
R700 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A long-forgotten name the French Huguenots gave to what is today Simonsberg
This Vrede en Lust Napoleonsberg Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 will continue to yield rewards for years to come
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.