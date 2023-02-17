South Africa’s winelands are home to roughly a hundred different varietals of grapes, and while we’re generally more familiar with the likes of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet and Merlot, there are some seriously superb niche varietals and unusual blends coming to the fore. We round up a few of the more interesting wines we’ve been enjoying.
A Spanish varietal predominantly used for the production of sherry and fortified wines, is here brought to life by the brilliant winemaking of winemaker Christa Von La Chevalerie. The grapes sourced from old vines in the Piekenierskloof come to bottle through minimal intervention winemaking. The result is a wine which is both vibrant and fresh as well as rich and leesy. Notes of green apple and lemon mingle with those of almond, toasted brioche and a glorious salinity. It’s a wine of texture and balance, and one that works remarkably well for food pairings too.
Five niche varietals and unusual blends
From unusual white wines to interesting red blends, these are the lesser-known wines we’re enjoying
Spookberg Old Vine Palomino 2021
Jordan Assyrtiko 2022
A Greek white grape varietal that has quietly been making waves on the wine scene both locally and abroad. The first to plant the varietal in South Africa, Jordan’s Assyrtiko 2022 hails from the first Assyrtiko mother block in South Africa, planted on the estate. Subtle apple, lemon and tropical fruit on the nose lead to the palate where they’re brought to life with a vibrant acidity. It’s a fairly simple wine, but one which is absolutely smashable. Give me a bottle of this along with some beautiful, fresh seafood anyday.
Naude Wines Langpad Colombard 2022
Once preferred for Cognac and brandy production, Colombard is going through a renaissance of sorts, now being released either on its own or as part of a white blend by a host of South Africa’s top winemakers. Ian Naude’s Langpad is one such example, the acclaimed winemaker producing a classic and exceptional expression of the grape which delivers white peach, green apple and pear on the nose, which follow onto the textured and weighty palate brought to balance by a stunning acidity and a fresh, salty mineral finish.
Testa Longa Baby Bandito “Follow Your Dreams” 2022
This 100% Carignan by rockstar winemakers Craig and Carla Hawkins – who are as renowned for their epic labels as they are for their exceptional wines – is made from fruit from organically-farmed bush vines in the Swartland. It’s a wine which just bursts forth with beautiful fresh strawberries, raspberries and cranberries bolstered by glorious savoury undertones, stellar structure and chalky tannins.
Le Chant Rouge 2019
This signature blend from the Le Chant sees traditional Bordeaux varietals (merlot dominant) meet Shiraz and Sangiovese. Made from Polkadraai fruit, the wine is expressive and elegant. On the nose aromas of red fruit and berries mingle with those of fresh florals and cinnamon spice, these follow to the palate where the densely concentrated fruit are complimented by silky smooth tannins and a long-lingering, elegant finish.
