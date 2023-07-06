Much like polishing a diamond to reveal its brilliance, jeweller Laurence Graff has transformed Delaire Graff Estate, an already-extraordinary natural setting, into a world-class haven of hospitality, cuisine, art, and wine. This flagship wine exemplifies Graff’s passion for the truly exceptional. Produced with meticulous care, the hand-picked grapes were matured in French oak barrels for 18 months, before only the finest five barrels were selected for the final wine. The result: a silky-smooth instant classic. Its intriguing earthiness, elegant tannin structure, and huge length will no doubt see this wine rise to similar heights as its 5-star predecessors.
Available from Delaire Graff Estate and select retailers and restaurants at R4 800 a bottle.
Laurence Graff Reserve 2018 is for the truly exceptional
Add this silky-smooth instant classic to your drinks cabinet
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.