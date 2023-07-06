Laurence Graff Reserve 2018.
Laurence Graff Reserve 2018.
Image: Supplied

Much like polishing a diamond to reveal its brilliance, jeweller Laurence Graff has transformed Delaire Graff Estate, an already-extraordinary natural setting, into a world-class haven of hospitality, cuisine, art, and wine. This flagship wine exemplifies Graff’s passion for the truly exceptional. Produced with meticulous care, the hand-picked grapes were matured in French oak barrels for 18 months, before only the finest five barrels were selected for the final wine. The result: a silky-smooth instant classic. Its intriguing earthiness, elegant tannin structure, and huge length will no doubt see this wine rise to similar heights as its 5-star predecessors.

Available from Delaire Graff Estate and select retailers and restaurants at R4 800 a bottle.

You might also like...

Review | Indochine at Delaire Graff presents The Wonders of The Cape

Chef Virgil Kahn delves into the bounty of the Capes produce and flavours with Indochine’s new tasting menu
Food & Drink
5 months ago

Delaire Graff's iconic vintage

A single-vineyard wine, aged in 80% new French-oak barrels for 20 months
Food & Drink
10 months ago

This Delaire Graff creation makes for an elegant wine

The Banghoek 2017 is a masterful blend
Food & Drink
1 year ago

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X