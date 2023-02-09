When I have hosted pairings, rather than dictating the flavours that one will get out of a cigar, I have focused on greater interaction and input from those in attendance. I will also often pair a cigar with pronounced variations with a liquid, like an XO, that is smooth and rich in flavour. I also enjoy trying different cigars with different types of tea, such as oolong, jasmine, cinnamon, peppermint or even pu-erh tea.
It is about how the cigar contrasts with or complements what you are drinking and, therefore, as with most other things, it is about experimentation. Contrasting or complementing is at the heart of a decent pairing; for example, a light drink with a strong cigar provides the contrast while an earthy cigar with an earthy whiskey can enhance the experience of both.
In some quarters, it is recommended that you explore different liquids in the different thirds. This is still something I want to explore more. For example, starting off with a light drink in the first third, a coffee like an espresso with the second third, and a strong peaty whisky, like an Octomore or Aardberg in the last third, which tends to be strong in flavour.
The key word is exploration. What do you enjoy pairing your cigar with?
In search of the perfect cigar pairing
The challenge and the beauty of pairing anything with a cigar is how a cigar will evolve as you work your way through the thirds in comparison to the consistency of the liquid
When it comes to roadblocks, the police can be a tad bit predictable. Between the shopping centre where my “local” is and home, there is often a roadblock on the exact same stretch, particularly on the weekends around the end of the month ... and payday. My local is a cigar lounge and restaurant in a centre with a number of other more “rowdy” establishments, which it is what makes that spot popular with the metro police.
On a random Saturday evening, I had gone to hang out for a cigar or two with some friends and, on the way home, I was pulled over. The police officer was incredulous when I told him that I had spent the last few hours smoking cigars but hadn’t had alcohol. Whenever I talk about smoking cigars, a question I am often asked is which cognac or whiskey do I like to have my cigar with.
In a previous life, I spent countless hours attending whisky and cognac tasting events, where you are taken through the history, the flavour profiles, etc. As I got more and more into the world of cigars, the more I have become fascinated by the idea of pairing cigars with both liquids and food.
Uncovering hidden gems
One of the best experiences I have had was the combination of a cigar — a Partagas Serie D No 4 —, an espresso and a couple of pieces of a chili dark chocolate, although trying to figure out the sequence in which you sip, bite and drag was a messy science in itself.
I have also hosted a couple of cognac-cigar pairings myself and it is always a challenge trying to figure out what to go with, which has often been guided, especially in the early days, by what I am enjoying at the particular moment. For example, an Alec Bradley Prensado Robusto with Hennessy V.S.O.P, the Remy Martin X.O with an Oliva Serie V Double Robusto or a Macallan with a Plasencia Reserva Original Robusto.
The challenge and the beauty of pairing anything with a cigar is how a cigar will evolve as you work your way through the thirds in comparison to the consistency of the liquid. At the same time, there are certain alcoholic drinks that will potentially overpower the cigar, and vice versa. For example, bitter beers, cold drinks, and sweet liquors can take away from the cigar flavours because of their effect on the palate.
