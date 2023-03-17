Fercullen 21 YO 2000 straight bourbon.
There’s baked-pineapple pudding in the oven and poached apples and pears gently bubbling on the stove, infusing the air with warm notes of fruit, vanilla, and cinnamon. That’s the best way to describe this Fercullen 21 YO 2000 straight bourbon’s nose. And on the palate, expect an incredible example of Irish whiskey, creamy but with a gentle mouthfeel and a long finish that echoes those sublime aromatics.

Retails at about R3 995 a bottle.

