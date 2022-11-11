For many, retirement signals a time to stop working, relax and generally start taking things easier. Though this is certainly not the case for Johan Venter, a brandy master behind some of the country’s most renowned brandies (and even Cognacs of worldwide acclaim).
A distilling and blending specialist, with a master’s degree in microbiology, his career has seen him head up SA’s biggest and most accomplished brandy names, including Klipdrift, Van Ryn's and Oude Meester.
Though he left his corporate life in 2019, Venter wasn’t content to just enjoy his well-deserved retirement, and though he tried to enjoy this newfound freedom, he just couldn’t stay away. He decided the time was right to set about creating a project of his own, and so The Inventer came to be.
A toast to The Inventer
One of SA’s most accomplished brandy masters unveils a unique and personally crafted range of limited release brandies
Image: Supplied
The inaugural spirits in this boutique collection are taking shape in the form of two pot still brandies. The difference here is that Venter was keen to experiment with different grape varieties and see the outcomes they produced.
The Inventer XO Blanco is made from white grapes and the XO Rosso from red grapes. Each of the spirits, distilled and matured separately prior to blending, were all made according to the traditional method of a double distillation in copper pot stills before ageing for at least 10 years in French oak barrels (allowing the nomenclature of XO).
The XO Blanco is made predominantly from chenin blanc with sauvignon blanc, ugni blanc and a touch of hanepoot adding complexity and depth. Golden in colour, this brandy offers aromas of apricot, peaches and a touch of wild blossom honey, this follows onto the palate where the dense fruit mingle with notes of vanilla and butterscotch, which linger through the long, sweet and smooth finish. An elegant and expressive twist on classic SA brandy.
Image: Supplied
The XO Rosso, a much more unusual and complex brandy is made with the noble varieties of cabernet sauvignon and merlot. A rich amber, the nose offers notes of Christmas spices, fruitcake and subtle hints of oak. The palate reflects the nose with dark fruit, dark chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, bolstered by a broad, polished tannic-like mouthfeel and a silky-smooth finish. It’s a brandy for the wine connoisseur, those who enjoy delving through complex layers of flavours, the spirit changing with every sip.
Image: Supplied
These are but the first releases of Venter’s The Inventer series, and they’re both magnificent expressions not only of SA brandy, but of the master distiller’s legacy. Bottled in limited quantities of 820 bottles each, the two limited edition brandies are accompanied by three whiskies and a pamplemousse gin.
Cheers to The Inventer!
The bottles are available for purchase exclusively on The Inventer website.
