At Acid, it’s all the fun of a wine bar without the fuss. The female-owned and run bar and eatery have gone the extra mile to ensure that it’s a space where everyone feels comfortable to come in, relax and enjoy some seriously fine wines along with some smashing small plates - without the pretension that usually comes along with it.
The dynamic duo of chef Jess Doveton and sommelier Jemma Styer - the owners of Acid - had long been looking to start projects of their own when they crossed paths late last year. Jemma had realised there was a gap in the market for something that was cool and vibey; a wine bar that would embrace those who were curious about wine but were perhaps too intimidated to find out more.
Jess, who had been consulting to a host of Joburg restaurants, was also looking to start her own project – having amassed a dedicated following through her lockdown deliveries and subsequent pop-ups. A serendipitous meeting of minds occurred when Jess, consulting on a menu next door to the wine bar Jemma was running, went in for a glass of wine. Thus, the idea for Acid began to come together.
Introducing Acid: Joburg’s hot new food & wine bar
Acid Food & Wine Bar is all about comfort, conviviality and the enjoyment of fine food and wine
Image: Supplied
The team, with the help of Tag Design, have reworked the former restaurant into a spacious, warm and welcoming yet stylish space, boasting an open kitchen and a screed and steel wine bar as the focal point. Shades of orange contrasting with the industrial aesthetic of concrete and exposed brickwork add a gentle sense of femininity to the space.
When it comes to the menu, Jess drew inspiration from her travels, creating a casual yet refined offering which pulls from cuisines around the globe – though there’s definitely a strong Asian influence. The small plate menu sees the chef use locally sourced produce and traditional recipes to experiment with different flavours, creating the most more-ish of dishes – all suited to sharing around the table.
Think along the lines of an Asian twist on a classic beef tartare with egg yolk cured in soy sauce, pickled onion and deep fried nori and spicy gochujang chicken wings, both of which are already proving a hit with customers. Onto the heartier dishes, expect mussels in a Thai green curry sauce served with fresh bread and whipped butter, or the ribeye salad. Their take on a Nam Tok salad, with its balance of spicy and fresh, is perfect for summer evenings. The menu will change with the seasons and will be very much driven by the ingredients available.
Onto the wine side, Jemma has curated a stellar selection of wines which are all available by glass or bottle. The tiered approach to compiling a wine list ensures there’s something for everyone, and everyone feels welcome to come in and explore the wines at a level that meets their interest. The list featuring a great selection of bubbles, whites, rosé and reds.
There’s a strong focus on women winemakers and winemakers of colour, in addition to a conscious decision to highlight the more interesting and unusual varietals of wine.
Interesting wines currently on the list include the likes of Genevieve Syrah MCC , Maria Gomes by Processus (a fernao pires from the remarkable talented young winemaker Megan van der Merwe), Wolf & Woman’s Grenache Rosé and Rudger van Wyk’s Kara Tara Pinot Noir. It’s a really special offering, which sees Jemma so generously share these unusual, rare and much sought after wines with the Joburg audience.
Acid is a refreshing, interesting and vibrant addition to not only Joburg’s wine bar scene but to the restaurant scene as well, serving up great wines by the glass with a menu of big flavour, small plates.
Acid Food & Wine Bar
