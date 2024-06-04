Ohkre Designs
Image: Supplied

Decorex Cape Town will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 6-9, boasting displays and installations from 230 creative companies from the continent.

A highlight of the event is the Future Talks series, which brings together industry leaders with a commitment to transdisciplinary collaboration and sustainable design practices.

Hosted by visionary storyteller Bathandwa Ngwendu it features speakers including Megan Hesse, Crystal Birch, Leanne Porter and Steve Smith.

There’ll be lots more taking place. Here’s the inside track from Decorex Africa’s executive creative director, Bielle Bellingham:

Watch how they build

A sustainable, low-cost house will be built live at the show over the course of four days. It’ll be made entirely from sandbags.

 

Max out on MaXhosa

Global darling and iconic SA décor and fashion brand MaXhosa Africa will showcase a new line in a dedicated display. Look forward to the launch of its outdoor furniture collection, bound to be as dynamic as its vibrant fashion and homeware. As an added bonus, MaXhosa is mounting a lounge concept for the show’s VIP guests that members of the public will be able to view.

 

Africanismo

Local concept store Merchants on Long will mount an African-themed exhibition that promotes the best of what our continent has to offer.

 

Collaborations for the ages

Designers and brands from across the country such as Okhre Collective, JH Interiors, Anna Correira, Mezzanine, Artep Studio, Hocus Interiors and MINK Studio bring their visions to life in inspired collaborative exhibitions: the Decorex House by Private Property, Lexus Designer Pods, and Plascon Vibrant Harmony Designer Pods.

 

Emojis as design inspiration

Witness how emojis can form the foundation of a design concept at the Emoji Room Sets. Studio H will collaborate with Woolworths to create a response to the apple emoji, Popstrukt will reference the sweet/candy emoji, and Lalegno teams up with Rumour Has It interior brand architecture and RHi Curate to put the feather and hut emojis in a new light.

 

Bin it

Five New-Age recycling bin designs chosen by a panel of esteemed local designers from submissions to Decorex’s recycling bin challenge will be on display to the public for the first time.

 

Tickets are available online at https://decorex.howler.co.za/decorexcpt24 or at the door of the CTICC.

