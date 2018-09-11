LUNGISWA GQUNTA

Pulane Kingston identifies Lungiswa Gqunta, a member of iQhiya, as an important voice in the new contemporary art market. “She is an innovative thinker whose ideas are realised through coded forms and passion,” Kingston says. “Interestingly, Gqunta’s work is inspired in part by the revolutionary spirit of Winnie Madikizela Mandela.” It is reflective of the history and legacy of apartheid, and, in particular, the role that alcohol played in black families and black life.

Gqunta’s last exhibition in Cape Town, Qwitha, looked at first like a collection of household items on candy-floss-pink walls. “As you draw nearer, you are confronted by the realisation that the clothes line is in fact made of barbed wire — a stark reminder of the violence of apartheid and segregation. Gqunta’s work induces a feeling of discomfort that is powerful,” Kingston says. “In my encounter with her, Lungiswa displayed an infectious zest for life and has an uncompromising, reflective and compelling way of articulating her ideas and art practices.”