Serai Lobelo is an interdisciplinary artist, creative strategist and co-founder of Art Guys Africa, a conceptual art and design studio the creative approach of which centres on technology and nuancing indigenous knowledge systems. His Ditoro Multidisciplinary Series uses visual art, film and fashion as mediums to open up conversations on indigenous knowledge systems and its influence on luxury in Africa. He speaks on the evolving role of the artist and his creative approach.
What is your approach to art and design responding to?
My approach to art and design draws its inspiration from the illustrious heritage of the Basarwa people, whose ancient rock art symbolises the genesis of graphic communication. As a modern custodian of this profound legacy, I embark on a journey to craft a contemporary lexicon that resonates with the very essence of African luxury. By boldly infusing my creations with elements of opulence and cultural richness, I invite viewers to delve into a realm where heritage meets innovation.
What has exploring indigenous knowledge systems through design revealed?
Through my design odyssey, I have delved into the intricate depths of indigenous knowledge systems, surpassing mere oral traditions. Each facet of the systems, akin to the building blocks of a masterful narrative, unveils layers of our cultural tapestry. Embracing the transformative power of digitisation, I champion the preservation of these sacred systems, ensuring their enduring legacy across academic and esoteric realms alike.
The creative convergence of technology and indigenous knowledge
The creative convergence of technology and indigenous knowledge
The art of life, with Khetiwe McClain
Expand on the themes explored in the Ditoro Multidisciplinary Series
The Ditoro Multidisciplinary Series stands as a testament to Africa’s indispensable role in the global luxury landscape. From the enigmatic study of dreams, known as oneirology, to the profound concept of African time and the symbolic resonance of animal totems, my work challenges conventional narratives and redefines the essence of African luxury. Fuelled by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, I traverse uncharted territories, weaving a narrative that fills the voids deliberately overlooked in traditional discourse.
How do you see the role of the artist evolving?
In the transition from S.T.E.M to S.T.E.A.M to S.T.R.E.A.M, the artist’s role has metamorphosed into a beacon of innovation and cultural stewardship. Embracing adaptability and audacity, I spearhead initiatives that transcend traditional boundaries, redefining African luxury and empowering communities. Through a multiplatform engagement process, I strive to preserve indigenous wisdom, forging sustainable pathways that resonate globally.
What is the value and appeal of digital art?
Digital art serves as an exquisite canvas of boundless possibilities, transcending physical constraints to ignite immersive experiences. Drawing from a rich legacy of multimedia and design, I harness digital mediums to foster dialogue and exploration. Its dynamic nature amplifies the reach and impact of my vision, fostering broader audience engagement and participation.
What current projects are you working on?
I am thrilled to present my latest collaboration with Project AWE (Artists With Elbows), an enthralling fusion of art, technology, and cultural exploration showcased on www.Meqaqar.live. This project epitomises the synergy between tradition and innovation, inviting viewers on an exhilarating journey of discovery.
